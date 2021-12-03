LIVE BLOG: Tatum takes on San Antonio Cole for UIL 3A basketball state title

SAN ANTONIO — The Tatum Eagles are going head-to-head with the San Antonio Cole Cougars for the UIL 3A boys basketball state title at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Friday.
The game tips off at 2 p.m. and you can following along right here for live updates.
1Q:
6:37 - Tatum's leads 2-0 after a jumper from Decartiyay Allison.
5:55 - Cole ties it up at 2-all after Trey Blackmore goes 2-2 from the free throw line.
5:20 - Tatum leads 5-2 after a 3-pointer from Jayden Boyd.
3:01 - Cole ties the game up at 5 after a 3-pointer from Trey Blackmore.
1:54 - Tatum leads 7-5 after a layup from Kendall Williams.
1:32 - Cole is in the bonus. When they are fouled, the will go to the free throw line.
1:30 - Cole ties it up a 7-all with a layup from Silas Livingston.
:27 - Tatum leads 9-7 after a layup from Dalone Fuller.
GET TO KNOW TATUM
The Eagles (25-3) are coached by Brett Carr, with Daniel Carr, Brian Malone and Shane Myer assisting.
They have made the state tournament four times (2003, 2011, 2014, 2021).
TATUM ROSTER
#0 - Decartiyay Allison - Senior, G
#1 - Bryan Hawkins - Senior,
#2 - Kendall Williams - Junior, G
#3 - Drake Walton - Junior, G
#4 - Dalone Fuller - Senior, F
#5 - Kendric Malone - Junior, G
#10 - Ty Bridges - Junior, G
#11 - Aidan Anthony - Junior, G
#14 - Trey Fite - Junior, C
#15 - Haden Crowley - Senior, G
#23 - Jayden Boyd - Junior, G
#24 - Markendrick Beall - Senior, C
#30 - Jaylen Reynolds - Senior, F
Manager - Kentrell Ausborne
Manager - KeSean Bowie
Manager - Jordan Chambers
Manager - Aidan Courtney
Manager - Isaac Lawson
Manager - Luke Sigler
Manger - Cayden Tatum
Statistician - Graham Skinner
EDITOR'S NOTE: G = Guard, F = Forward, C = Center
ROAD TO STATE
Tatum defeated Brock 62-45 to advance to the state championship.
The also took down the following teams:
- Daingerfield, 79-32
- DeKalb, 94-50
- White Oak, 58-33
- Paris Chisum, 76-36
- Dallas Madison, 61-54