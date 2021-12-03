LIVE BLOG: Tatum takes on San Antonio Cole for UIL 3A basketball state title

Follow along with CBS19 for live updates throughout the game.

SAN ANTONIO — The Tatum Eagles are going head-to-head with the San Antonio Cole Cougars for the UIL 3A boys basketball state title at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Friday.

The game tips off at 2 p.m. and you can following along right here for live updates.

1Q:

6:37 - Tatum's leads 2-0 after a jumper from Decartiyay Allison.

5:55 - Cole ties it up at 2-all after Trey Blackmore goes 2-2 from the free throw line.

5:20 - Tatum leads 5-2 after a 3-pointer from Jayden Boyd.

3:01 - Cole ties the game up at 5 after a 3-pointer from Trey Blackmore.

1:54 - Tatum leads 7-5 after a layup from Kendall Williams.

1:32 - Cole is in the bonus. When they are fouled, the will go to the free throw line.

1:30 - Cole ties it up a 7-all with a layup from Silas Livingston.

:27 - Tatum leads 9-7 after a layup from Dalone Fuller.

GET TO KNOW TATUM

The Eagles (25-3) are coached by Brett Carr, with Daniel Carr, Brian Malone and Shane Myer assisting.

They have made the state tournament four times (2003, 2011, 2014, 2021).

TATUM ROSTER

#0 - Decartiyay Allison - Senior, G

#1 - Bryan Hawkins - Senior,

#2 - Kendall Williams - Junior, G

#3 - Drake Walton - Junior, G

#4 - Dalone Fuller - Senior, F

#5 - Kendric Malone - Junior, G

#10 - Ty Bridges - Junior, G

#11 - Aidan Anthony - Junior, G

#14 - Trey Fite - Junior, C

#15 - Haden Crowley - Senior, G

#23 - Jayden Boyd - Junior, G

#24 - Markendrick Beall - Senior, C

#30 - Jaylen Reynolds - Senior, F

Manager - Kentrell Ausborne

Manager - KeSean Bowie

Manager - Jordan Chambers

Manager - Aidan Courtney

Manager - Isaac Lawson

Manager - Luke Sigler

Manger - Cayden Tatum

Statistician - Graham Skinner

EDITOR'S NOTE: G = Guard, F = Forward, C = Center

Back the Alamodome. Tatum gets ready to take on San Antonio Cole in the Class 3A Championship at 2 p.m. @etfinalscore @etvarsity pic.twitter.com/aRbWKveUp1 — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) March 12, 2021

ROAD TO STATE

Tatum defeated Brock 62-45 to advance to the state championship.

The also took down the following teams: