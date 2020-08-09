x
Tatum vs. Pittsburg cancel varisty, JV, 9th grade football games due to COVID-19 exposure

According to Tatum ISD, a student at Tatum High School tested positive for COVID-19.
TATUM, Texas — Tatum ISD canceled all football games involved Tatum High School due to COVID-19 exposure on the campus.

On Monday, Tatum ISD posted a letter to parents on its Facebook page informing them a high school student tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Pittsburg ISD, Tatum officials informed them Monday afternoon that the varsity, junior varsity and 9th grade games were all canceled. The junior high game will be played as scheduled at this time.
Rehearsals for the Tatum High School band has also been canceled.