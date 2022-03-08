Back-to-school tax-free weekend could help inflation costs

This weekend's tax break could help family shoppers facing inflation.

TYLER, Texas — Tax-free weekend is coming up for the back-to-school shopping season. Giving an opportunity to save in the wake of rising costs.

Inflation is pushing the cost of everything higher. In June, the consumer price index soared more than 9% the past year. Experts say that’s the fastest pace for inflation since 1981.

"Inflation is certainly biting into everybody's budget," said Dr. John Barrett, associate professor of political science at LeTourneau University. "The tax-free weekend, it's a really nice opportunity to go out and make those purchases. Especially for back to school needs like clothes, backpacks, school supplies, all that sort of stuff."

Two high school seniors at Broadway Square Mall (BSM), Brayden & Skyler Edwards, said they don't have a budget because their parents are paying for everything.

The Tyler mall will have multiple deals within their stores. Like Trade Homes who will also cover the difference on purchases over $100.

"So instead of just being $100 or less, anything over $100, we pay the difference on tax," said Mitchell Trumble, general manager of Trade Homes.

If you're wanting to get rid of some old jeans for a pair of new ones, the mall has you covered with their “Back to School Bash."

"We are doing a denim drop," said Candace Foster, director of marketing for BSM. "If you bring an old pair of denim, you can get $10 off a new pair of denim at American Eagle, or you can get 10% off at Aeropostale. It's more great savings for them to add on top with their tax-free savings."