Tax-free weekend helps East Texas businesses, back-to-school shoppers

Makenna Curry, marketing manager of Gaudy Me clothing store in Tyler, said many people depend on tax-free weekend to do their back-to-school shopping.

TYLER, Texas — As back-to-school shopping season continues, shoppers can save more for the annual tax-free weekend.

The sales tax exemption only applies to qualifying items under $100. The things that are typically included are clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies. This year's tax-free weekend is Aug. 11 to 13, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office.

"It definitely helps out. I know for a lot of people it's a struggle in the world in general right now," Curry said.

She noted they also give an additional 15% off to teachers or faculty.

"We always love giving back to the community like we try to build really strong relationships with our customers," Curry said.

Jemilynn Wright, the owner of Haute Totz in Tyler, said any savings are helpful for parents as prices keep rising.

"It is just a great time for the parents to come in and give them a little break to stock up for the new school year," Wright said.

Tax-free weekend does apply online; however, Mechele Mills, president of the Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas, said be aware of the scammers.

"Watch out for clickbait, watch out for coupons. Make sure you do your research before you spend any money," Mills said.