Texas' annual Tax-Free Weekend is just around the corner.

During this year's sales tax holiday, you can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) tax free from a Texas store, or from an online retailer or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, August 9, and goes through midnight Sunday, August 11.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.

QUALIFYING ITEMS

Clothes, footwear and accessories

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy most footwear and clothing (sold for less than $100) tax free. You do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate.

The exemption applies to each eligible item sold for less than $100, and there is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can buy.

For example, if you buy two shirts for $80 each, each shirt qualifies for the exemption because each is less than $100, even though the total purchase price is $160.

For a full list of taxable and exempt items in this category, click here.

Backpacks

During the sales tax holiday, student backpacks sold for less than $100 are exempt from tax.

The exemption includes backpacks with wheels and messenger bags. You can buy up to 10 backpacks tax free at one time without giving an exemption certificate to the seller.

Items in this category that do not qualify are framed backpacks, luggage, briefcases, athletic/duffle bags, computer bags and purses.

School Supplies

Only specific school supplies sold for less than $100 qualify for the exemption and an exemption certificate is not required.

For a full list of exempt school supplies, click here.