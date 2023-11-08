Why is Taylor Swift re-recording her albums?

After the original recordings were sold in 2019, Taylor Swift decided she would re-record her first six albums so she would own all of her music.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Swift announced that she will be releasing “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” in October. If you’re not a hardcore Swiftie, you may be wondering why the new version of an old album is important.

Let’s connect the dots.

During her last show in the U.S. before taking her record-breaking Eras tour abroad, Swift announced that she is re-recording her “1989” album. But why is she doing this?

Swift is on a mission to completely own her music.

The original recordings of her first six albums were owned by a record label, which is often the case. However, they were eventually sold to a private equity firm, which Swift publicly opposed.

Now, Swift is re-recording and releasing the songs that had been sold, and she’s including songs on each album that were previously unreleased. Each re-recorded song and album title proudly includes a reminder that you are listening to “Taylor’s Version.”

After the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” this fall, Swift has two albums left to re-record before completely owning all of her music.

