TCU fans welcome home championship-bound football team

The Horned Frogs are set for a championship matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU football team is back home -- but not for long.

Horned Frog fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team back to Fort Worth from Arizona.

“You can’t miss anything like this: A chance to see the Frogs in person this season, you can’t miss it,” TCU alum Graydon Jones said.

The team’s planes landed at DFW International Airport around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. After busing to campus, players signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

“I’m getting signatures (on) this (foot)ball and like cheering them on because they just came home!” Colleen Millns, 10, said. “It’s really happy because their big game in Phoenix where they won over Michigan so super great!”

TCU defeated Michigan, 51-45, in Glendale on Saturday night in the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl ever (96 points).

Frog fans haven’t yet forgotten what that emotional roller coaster felt like.

“There’s like huge excitement and then complete terror. Just constantly back and forth,” Jones said of watching Saturday’s game. “They just wouldn’t let us kinda like, just get it tucked away. That’s why we love this team: You never know what’s going to happen.”

The Horned Frogs will play Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 9.