TYLER, Texas — For those anticipating the urban revitalization of downtown Tyler, the wait may be over.

A new development, West Oak Townhomes, is proposed on a 1.409-acre tract of the former King Chevrolet in downtown Tyler. The property at the southwest corner of West Erwin Street and South Bonner Avenue is intended to be the site of 18 new townhomes priced at $275,000 and up.

“We’re excited to work with the city on revitalizing the area — specifically in the opportunity-zone space here in the downtown area. We see the 18 townhomes as the first spark of the revitalization,” a TD Land Management spokesman said. “So, we’re willing to work with the city on the rapid expansion that they’ve been wanting for the last couple years.”