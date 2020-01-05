HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — An inmate at the Beto Unit in Anderson County has died as a result of the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said James Matthews, 68, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell on April 13. TDCJ said Matthews had begun showing possible COVID-19 symptoms on April 9 when he was tested for the virus. He was serving a 40 year sentence out of Hopkins County on charges of indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Matthews is one of four inmates TDCJ announced Thursday to have died from illness believed to be related to the coronavirus.

