TYLER, Texas — The TEA Fund is joining a lawsuit against Mark Lee Dickenson of East Texas Right to Life in response to recent anti-abortion measures that have been passed in several East Texas counties.

Lilith Fund and Afiya Center are also plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

According to a tweet, the plaintiffs are suing the Mark Lee Dickenson of East Texas Right to Life for defamation.

"They have been falsely accusing us of being criminals for a year now," the tweet said in part.