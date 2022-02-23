x
East Texas teacher arrested for sexual abuse of child, bigamy

The district says the alleged victim is not a Hughes Springs ISD student.

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — An East Texas school district is alerting parents of the recent arrest of a teacher/coach.

According to Hughes Springs ISD, Aaron Michael Marshall was arrested Wednesday on the following charges:

  • Continuous sexual abuse of a child
  • Sexual assault of a child
  • Bigamy
  • Indecency with a child by contact

According an HSISD athletic schedule, Marshall is a junior high volleyball asst. coach.

The district says the alleged victim is not an HSISD student.

Marshall has been placed on administrative leave.

