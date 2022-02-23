East Texas teacher arrested for sexual abuse of child, bigamy

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — An East Texas school district is alerting parents of the recent arrest of a teacher/coach.
According to Hughes Springs ISD, Aaron Michael Marshall was arrested Wednesday on the following charges:
- Continuous sexual abuse of a child
- Sexual assault of a child
- Bigamy
- Indecency with a child by contact
According an HSISD athletic schedule, Marshall is a junior high volleyball asst. coach.
The district says the alleged victim is not an HSISD student.
Marshall has been placed on administrative leave.
RELATED: WARRANT: Winona sophomore arrested for terroristic threat had 'Death Note' with names of 5 people on it