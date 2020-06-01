SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — A teacher who served the students and community of San Augustine ISD has passed away at the age of 79.

According to San Augustine ISD, Mary Whittlesey taught at the district for more than 50 years. She was a teacher for 56 years in all.

According to a statement released by the district, Whittlesey had a profound impact on each class of students to take her classes.

"Her students, in a real sense, are monuments and testaments to Mrs. Whittlesey's life and dreams," the district said in the statement.

Whittlesey taught middle school English, including Pre-A.P. classes.

On her district biography page, she includes the quote: "Read books, and you will travel many miles."