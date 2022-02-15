Elkhart teacher writes novel for young adults

An art and theater teacher takes inspiration from family and students to create a novel. The first of her upcoming series.

ELKHART, Texas — Tucked away in East Texas, there’s a little town named Elkhart where the people aren’t only proud of their students, but of their teachers as well.

Brandy Alexander, an Elkhart ISD teacher, became a first-time published author and hopes her words can make a difference for her students.

Her first book "Genesis: A Paranormal Alliance Destined to Fight the Powers of Darkness" recently hit the printer.

The story is part fiction and part religion.

It follows a 12-year-old who can talk to ghosts and forms a relationship with a higher power.

The story was born out of her own life experience.

"There was an instance where my son was about two years old, and my mom had him and she was showing him pictures around the house," Alexander said. "They were talking and he saw a picture of my father and she introduced him his papa and my son corrected her and said, no, that's pop pop. She said, well, what makes you call him that? My son said, 'he told me' and so it was a very surreal moment."

Genesis is a story aimed for young readers.

She wanted to ensure her own students would be able to read it.

Students who, by the way, are rooting for her success.

"I hope that a bunch of people get her book and give her really good reviews because last year she was still in the process of making the book and telling us about it," Elkhart student Kami Trebilcock said. "It sounded really interesting and I know she put a lot of time and effort into it."

When Alexander is not cultivating her students’ creative talents she’s busy editing her second book. Hoping to create another story that isn't currently on the market.

This is definitely a story that parallels none of the others that I've read," Alexander said. "One of the biggest things I wanted when I decided to start writing a book was something that would be completely unique. So different that you don't know how it's going to end. You have to keep turning the pages to see what's going to happen."