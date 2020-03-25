TYLER, Texas — It’s been more than two weeks since most East Texas children have been to school and their teachers don’t want them to forget they care about them.



With music playing, horns honking and bells ringing, teachers from Andy Woods Elementary in Tyler put on a car parade through the neighborhoods of their students.

More than 30 cars decorated with all kinds of messages of love and encouragement waved through neighborhoods at a slow speed to greet children standing on the curbs.

Many of the kids had signs of their own to showcase.

Parents and kids along the route agreed it was a great break and some children were even ready to get back into the classroom.



