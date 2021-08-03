Hundreds of educators turn up for 1st COVID-19 shot in Gregg County

Pamela Mercer McWilliams is a theatre teacher at Longview High School. Now having the chance to get the vaccine, she says it was much easier than she ever expected.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Like many Texas teachers, Pamela Mercer McWilliams has been waiting for the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I've had a lot of students who have had COVID and I work very closely with students teaching theatre," said McWilliams. "I'm 73-years-old and so I've been sort of nervous and anxious to get it."

As teacher at Longview High School, McWilliams has tried to get her vaccine once before but says it interfered with her school activities.

So when it was announced Wednesday teachers could get the vaccine, she signed up through the school.

"I walked right in walked right up to the desk, they move me right on, it was very, very quick," said McWilliams "I sat down and I didn't even realize that had the shot."

Teachers aren't the only ones at schools now able to get the vaccine. All school staff are now eligible.

Public Information Officer for Longview ISD Francisco Rojas, is another employee who came to get vaccinated. Just under 500 Longview ISD employees signed up for the vaccine.

"I was pretty much done with the whole process in less than 10 minutes," said Rojas.

Rojas says he couldn't pass up the opportunity to get the vaccine but not everyone at the district is rushing to get it with just 35% of staff signing up so far.

"It was voluntary," said Rojas. "Any staff member, teacher, that wanted to sign up for the vaccine, all they had to do was register.

Longview school staff aren't the only ones who got their vaccines, as teachers and other faculty members across Gregg County had the chance to get vaccinated.