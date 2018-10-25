You may notice teal pumpkins in your neighborhood as we get closer to Halloween.

No, it's not a new decorating trend, it's an initiative to spread food allergy awareness.

“The teal pumpkin is a national program, you put a pumpkin on your porch paint it teal, and it let families know that if you have a food allergy we have non food items to hand out for trick or treat.” says Scotti Smothermon.

One in 13 kids have a food allergy which means for one in 13 kids, it's harder to participate in trick-or-treating without a fear of getting candies they can't have.

“No-one should be not included in something so fun like trick or treating just because they have a food allergy." says Scotti, "Buying non-food items is really easy I ordered ours off amazon and it was really fast and $6 and it includes every child.”

It's simple and a great way to include everyone, while having a little fun.

On the Food Allergy Research and Education's website people who want to be part of the project can add their house to a participation map and even print out signs for your yard.

The map also is helpful for families trying to pinpoint homes offering allergy-free items.

Here's a list of suggested items:

Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces

Pencils, pens, crayons or markers

Bubbles

Halloween erasers or pencil toppers

Mini Slinkies

Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers

Bouncy balls

Finger puppets or novelty toys

Coins

Spider rings

Vampire fangs

Mini notepads

Playing cards

Bookmarks

Stickers

Stencils

