You may notice teal pumpkins in your neighborhood as we get closer to Halloween.
No, it's not a new decorating trend, it's an initiative to spread food allergy awareness.
“The teal pumpkin is a national program, you put a pumpkin on your porch paint it teal, and it let families know that if you have a food allergy we have non food items to hand out for trick or treat.” says Scotti Smothermon.
One in 13 kids have a food allergy which means for one in 13 kids, it's harder to participate in trick-or-treating without a fear of getting candies they can't have.
“No-one should be not included in something so fun like trick or treating just because they have a food allergy." says Scotti, "Buying non-food items is really easy I ordered ours off amazon and it was really fast and $6 and it includes every child.”
It's simple and a great way to include everyone, while having a little fun.
On the Food Allergy Research and Education's website people who want to be part of the project can add their house to a participation map and even print out signs for your yard.
The map also is helpful for families trying to pinpoint homes offering allergy-free items.
Here's a list of suggested items:
- Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces
- Pencils, pens, crayons or markers
- Bubbles
- Halloween erasers or pencil toppers
- Mini Slinkies
- Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers
- Bouncy balls
- Finger puppets or novelty toys
- Coins
- Spider rings
- Vampire fangs
- Mini notepads
- Playing cards
- Bookmarks
- Stickers
- Stencils