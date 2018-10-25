You may notice teal pumpkins in your neighborhood as we get closer to Halloween.

No, it's not a new decorating trend, it's an initiative to spread food allergy awareness.

“The teal pumpkin is a national program, you put a pumpkin on your porch paint it teal, and it let families know that if you have a food allergy we have non food items to hand out for trick or treat.” says Scotti Smothermon.

One in 13 kids have a food allergy which means for one in 13 kids, it's harder to participate in trick-or-treating without a fear of getting candies they can't have.

“No-one should be not included in something so fun like trick or treating just because they have a food allergy." says Scotti, "Buying non-food items is really easy I ordered ours off amazon and it was really fast and $6 and it includes every child.”

It's simple and a great way to include everyone, while having a little fun.

On the Food Allergy Research and Education's website people who want to be part of the project can add their house to a participation map and even print out signs for your yard.

The map also is helpful for families trying to pinpoint homes offering allergy-free items.

Here's a list of suggested items:

  • Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces
  • Pencils, pens, crayons or markers
  • Bubbles
  • Halloween erasers or pencil toppers
  • Mini Slinkies
  • Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers
  • Bouncy balls
  • Finger puppets or novelty toys
  • Coins
  • Spider rings
  • Vampire fangs
  • Mini notepads
  • Playing cards
  • Bookmarks
  • Stickers
  • Stencils

