Crisis response teams mobilize help for Tyler church after last week's floods

Approximately 19 rooms were flooded last week and insurance cannot cover the costs of repair.

TYLER, Texas — Crisis response teams from Virginia and the Dallas area have mobilized to help members of Southpoint Church of God in Tyler after more than 75% of the church was flooded due to heavy rainwater entering the building.

According to Elaine and David Walker, pastors of the church, approximately 19 rooms were flooded last week and insurance cannot cover the costs of repair.

Carpets and flooring across the 19 rooms have been completely swamped with water, including multiple children’s classrooms, nurseries, youth rooms and storage rooms, a gym and offices.