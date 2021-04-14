Allen Samuels general manager issues apology after suggesting Baylor basketball coach recruit players from 'the hood'

During the interview, Ted Teague suggested Scott Drew use his new Jeep to "recruit, pull some people out of the hood."

The general manager of Allen Samuels DCJR issued an apology to the public Wednesday regarding comments he made during an interview on KWTX-TV before the Baylor victory parade.

Ted Teague was speaking to a reporter about the free Jeep Wrangler his auto company awarded Baylor Bears' Head Coach Scott Drew prior to the Baylor Bears parade in Downtown Waco.

During the interview, Teague suggested Drew use it to "recruit, pull some people out of the hood."

Facebook user Mikal Cuffee posted the clip on his page that was shared hundreds of times and drew comments from nearly 300 people, most accusing Teague of being racist.

"Get his a** fired," one user commented. "He is the GM of Allen Samuels and it seems like they are fine with racists working."

"You know what it means... old man being racist low key," the user continued.

"Told y’all he was racist!! Finally his true colors are out in the open," another person commented.

"So I guess by his statement he's making the assumption that the only talented athletes come from the hood??," another user questioned.

Around 3 p.m., Teague issued an official apology to the public.

"As the word came out of my mouth, I instantly knew it was the absolute wrong word," Teague said in a statement. "I know that I disrespected a countless number of people within our amazing Waco community, and beyond. I am deeply disappointed and saddened by my actions and offer each of you my most sincere apologies. I ask for your forgiveness and for the opportunity to seek redemption. It is my mission to right this wrong if at all possible."

Teague stressed that his team was diverse and that they are all undergoing sensitivity and diversity training.

"I once again offer my sincerest apologies for my actions. I know that I have failed you and ask for your forgiveness. I will work diligently to regain your trust and earn your respect," he said.

Not long after Teague issued his apology, Baylor Athletics tweeted a response on behalf of Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades and Drew, saying they would not accept the Jeep.

"We have spoken with Ted Teague regarding his comments made last night," the statement reads. "His remarks do not align with our institutional values or the culture of our athletic programs. We can confirm we are not accepting the Jeep driven in the parade on Tuesday. As a department, we are committed to recruiting a diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff, all of whom are valued members of our community."

A joint statement from Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades and Head Coach Scott Drew ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kwcsX98TM4 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) April 14, 2021

READ TED TEAGUE'S FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

"I recently did a live interview and sadly misspoke using the word “hood” in reference to neighborhood. As the word came out of my mouth, I instantly knew it was the absolute wrong word. I know that I disrespected a countless number of people within our amazing Waco community, and beyond. I am deeply disappointed and saddened by my actions and offer each of you my most sincere apologies. I ask for your forgiveness and for the opportunity to seek redemption. It is my mission to right this wrong if at all possible.

We have a wonderfully diverse team of people here within our business. Many of our team members have been with us for many years. These amazing folks, come from all walks of life, cultures and ethnicities, They are the heartbeat of who we are, and they lead us to our successes. I value and respect each of them for what they bring to our business. My words have caused them great pain, grief and heartache. I spoke with our team this morning and apologized to them directly. Further, I have asked them to seek me out if they would prefer to chat one on one about their concerns. I welcome the opportunity to do better for our team.

12 years ago I moved into our Waco community and joined this great company. Our philosophy is to be consistently proactive within our communities and practice inclusion and fairness for all. We work diligently to provide support to many youth programs, local civic organizations, and much more. We cherish our community involvement throughout the Waco area, and beyond. We will continue to actively engage with you, support you and stand together to make things better each day. I humbly apologize and ask for your forgiveness as we continue our mission of community.

We train regularly here at the dealership. Sales and service, product knowledge, consumer protection and safety, are just a few of the many things we do to become better for you. Today, I am seeking out sensitivity and diversity training for myself and our team. It is important that I take the lead here and work to grow and do better for my family, our community and our team.

In closing, I once again offer my sincerest apologies for my actions. I know that I have failed you and ask for your forgiveness. I will work diligently to regain your trust and earn your respect.

Most Sincerely,

Ted Teague

General Manager

Allen Samuels DCJR"