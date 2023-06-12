East Texas teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after striking girl crossing roadway

The investigation is ongoing.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas teen is dead and one person has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter following a Sunday morning crash in Henderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM 317, just east of Athens, around 2:40 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates Chance Barnhart, 19, of Athens, was traveling in a Kia Rio west on FM 317 in front of a Dodge Charger, driven by Samuel Bautista, 19, also of Athens. A pedestrian, identified as Haylie Grimes, 17, of Gun Barrel City, was on the westbound shoulder speaking to the driver of a vehicle that was stopped partially in the westbound lane.

DPS says Bautista drove into the eastbound lane, disregarding a no-passing zone and came to a stop. At that time, officials say Barnhart failed to control his speed, striking Bautista's vehicle and Grimes, who was crossing the westbound lane to be picked up by Bautista.

Bautista was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Grimes was pronounced dead at the scene.