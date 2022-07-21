OFFICIALS: Teen arrested for kidnapping, murdering 4-year-old half-sister

Investigators believe William Hester suffocated the victim and out her in a plastic bin behind the home the they lived in.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina teen has been arrested for reported murdering his 4-year-old half-sister.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, William Micah Hester, 17, is accused of killing Joanna Lockaby and leaving her body in a wooded area behind 112 Chevy Chase Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe Hester suffocated the victim, contributing to her death. Deputies located the victim’s body in a plastic bin behind the home the victim lived in along with Hester.

Deputies initially responded to the home around 2:20 p.m., after receiving a call Joanna was missing.

When deputies arrived on scene, they initiated a search and located the victim around 2:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his arrest, Hester was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center. A second charge of kidnapping.