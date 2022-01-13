x
East Texas teen arrested on child porn charges

Braden Grable, 17, was taken into custody at his residence without incident and was booked into the Angelina County Jail.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigations Division, with the assistance of the Lufkin Police Department, arrested a Lufkin teen on three counts of possession of child pornography.

According to DPS, the investigation began after a tip was received by DPS Special Agents and resulted in a warrant being issued for Braden Grable, 17.

Grable was taken into custody at his residence without incident and was booked into the Angelina County Jail.

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

