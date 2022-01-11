Teen charged in connection with hit-and-run wreck near The Cascades in Tyler

Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh confirmed that teen was charged with accident involving an injury.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 1, 2022.

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run wreck where two people were injured while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler on Oct. 30.

Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh confirmed that the teen was charged with accident involving an injury in connection with the wreck that injured 20-year old Noah Mireles, who was dressed in his dinosaur costume.

Around 1 a.m. Oct. 30, officers responded to the 4000 block of Briarwood Road about two pedestrians who had been struck by a vehicle. Noah was rushed to a Tyler hospital, where he stayed overnight.

Police say witnesses spotted the car before it sped off.

The family's attorney, Shane McGuire, said his law firm filed a lawsuit Nov. 7 on Noah's behalf "to recoup the significant losses" because he was run over.

"The family wants to thank Tyler Police Department and all law enforcement officers for the work they do every day," McGuire said. "The police officers were incredibly helpful throughout this process. We are just glad that the family's efforts were useful in helping to bring justice for Noah."

McGuire said he expects a response to the lawsuit by this Monday.



"It is unconscionable for someone to run over a young man, causing significant injuries, and simply drive away without at least calling for medical help," McGuire said.

In October, Edward Sheink said he was horrified when he saw his injured nephew Noah in the hospital.