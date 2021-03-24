Teen killed, 2 inured in East Texas crash

The accidet remains under investigation.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more have been hospitalized following a Tuesday evening crash in Shelby County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 103 ad Farm-to-Market Road 1277.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a passenger car, driven by Lacy Reynolds, 18, of Colmesneil, was traveling north on FM 1277 and failed to yield right of way from the stop sign. DPS says Reynolds drove into the path of an SUV, driven by Joe Worry, 37, of San Augustine, that was traveling east on SH 103.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. Reynolds' passenger, Kaitlyn Byrum, 17, also of Colmesneil, was flown to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

Worry was taken to a Lufkin hospital.