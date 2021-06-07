HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a teen was killed Monday after she jumped out of a moving vehicle on the North Freeway.
Gonzalez said the teen was arguing with her mother when she opened the door and jumped out while it was moving. The teen was struck and killed by another vehicle, which did not stop and left the scene, Gonzalez said.
No further details were immediately released.
The southbound lanes of I-45 were closed at FM 1960 while crews worked at the scene of the incident.
The freeway has since reopened for the Tuesday morning rush hour.