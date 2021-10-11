Teen dies, passenger in critical condition after one-vehicle crash near Marshall

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger is in Christus Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview in critical condition.

MARSHALL, Texas — A teen is dead and another is in critical condition following a Friday night crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), ardoun 10 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 20 W. approximately three miles east of Marshall.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as a 17-year-old male, was traveling west on I-20 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled into the center median.

DPS says the driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to enter a side-skid across both westbound lanes and then off the roadway where it struck a culvert and rolled.

The 17-year-old river was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old passenger was taken to a Longview hospital and is in critical condition.