Teen indicted in connection with accidental shooting that killed 17-year-old in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A 18-year-old man accused of shooting another teen to death over the July Fourth weekend last summer has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.

Christopher Wansley, of Jacksonville, who was 17 at the time, was arrested July 3 in connection with the accidental shooting death of another 17-year-old in Tyler, police said.

He was booked into the Smith County Jail and released July 4 on a $250,000 bond.

Wansley was indicted Feb. 17 and he has a plea agreement currently scheduled for April 27 in the 241st District Court, according to court records.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said three people were playing with a firearm and Wansley is accused of shooting the 17-year-old in the chest at 11:45 p.m. July 3 in the 200 block of Chimney Rock Drive.

The victim, who has not been identified, later died from their wounds. Wansley was charged with manslaughter because the victim was killed while people were reckless with a gun, Erbaugh said.