Police said the teen undid his seat belt while the Jeep was moving.

HOUSTON — A teen is in the hospital with severe injuries after falling out of a moving Jeep, according to Houston police.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood on Crystal River Drive in the Kingwood area.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was riding in the Jeep with four of his friends when he unbuckled his seat belt and held onto a strap. The strap eventually broke, which led to the boy falling out of the vehicle and hitting the pavement.

According to HPD, the teen was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition. No one else in the vehicle was injured and police said the Jeep didn't have any doors.

The Harris County DA's office was at the scene of the crash as police said the driver was a minor and had to be tested for DWI. They said that as of today, they don't believe anyone will face any charges.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.