East Texas teen killed, 2 others injured in 1-vehicle crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a Sunday evening crash in Anderson County

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6:50 p.m., troopers were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on FM 315, just north of Palestine.

The preliminary investigation revealed a passenger car was traveling south on FM 315 when the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left at an unsafe speed. DPS says this caused the car to drive off the roadway to the right where it struck a mailbox. The driver overcorrected back to the left causing the car to slide across the roadway where it then hit a large tree off of the roadway.

The driver of the car, identified as Jose Gonzalez, 38, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 14-year-old girl was also hospitalized. DPS says a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene