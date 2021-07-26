13-year-old killed, 7 others injured following 4-vehicle wreck in Angelina Co.

This crash remains under investigation.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A teenager is dead and seven more were injured following a four-vehicle crash in Angelina County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the wreck occurred around 4:15 p.m., on Sunday, on U.S. Highway 59, just south of Lufkin.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2017 Ford F-350 pickup was traveling south. A tire on the truck had a blow-out, causing the truck to cross the center median, where it struck a 2014 Dodge SUV head-on. The Dodge, after the collision with the Ford, collided with a 2008 Honda passenger car. The Ford continued traveling, striking a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Ford F-350 was identified as Gabrila Godoy, 30, of Lufkin. She was taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment. Three child passengers, ages 11, 8 and 4, were also taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Alicia Stephenson, 33, of Portage, Wisconsin. She was flown to a Houston hospital for treatment. A 13-year-old female passenger in Stephenson's vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Hannah Fowler, 31, of Diboll. She was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as Misty Denton, 46, of Lake Jackson. She was taken to a Lufkin medical center for treatment.