East Texas teen killed after being struck by vehicle in Gregg County

The crash remains under investigation.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A teenager is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Gregg County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sunday morning, around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to fatal crash on SH-149, just southeast of Lakeport.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates a pedestrian, identified as Jonathan Walker, 16, of Gilmer, was crossing an unlit portion of SH-149 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on the roadway.

Walker was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was identified as Ruby Martinez, 25, of Carthage. Martinez and her 17-year old female passenger were not injured in the crash.