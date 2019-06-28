KILGORE, Texas — A young girl nearly drowned at Kilgore City Pool Thursday night, but the quick response of teenage lifeguards and Kilgore firefighters brought the child back from the brink.

Few details are available on the victim — officials say she is approximately 5 years-old and is being transported for additional care in Dallas after she was resuscitated then regained consciousness en route to a local medical facility.

According to Kilgore Fire Chief Johnny Bellows, "The child was awake and crying before she arrived at the hospital," he confirmed Thursday evening. "Lungs appeared to be clear, but they're transporting to Dallas just to be safe."

