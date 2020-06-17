ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — After experiencing racism on the job from a customer, Quincy Coleman, 16, says he is choosing to remain positive.

"It showed for every one bad person it showed there was a thousand good people," Coleman said.

Coleman works at a Sonic in Diboll and says one busy day he was confronted by a customer who stopped him in his tracks.

"We were really, really busy," Coleman said. "There was only about three or four of us in there."

He said he was bringing the customer their food.

He says that is when she asked him if he could go back inside and find someone 'her color' to bring her food.

"She just sat there and shocked me and when she said it, I was like ‘Oh my God,'" Coleman remembered.

Coleman says he didn't tell anyone at work and just went about his work day. He says he eventually told his mom who told a friend who posted his experience on her Facebook page.

"Basically it just said how she felt outraged by how it happened to me and what happened," Coleman explained.

Coleman says the Facebook message brought out support and love from the community who reached out to Quincy and his mother.

"I got a card from somebody," recalled Coleman. "I got a basket full of candy and a bunch of people came just to tell, 'not everybody is bad,' 'keep your head up,' things like that. It was so positive and inspiring."

Coleman says moving forward he's not trying to focus or put any attention on the customer but instead focusing on what he can do.

"Basically don’t react to negative things negatively," he said. "Some people are going to be negative and some people are going to be positive, there are more positive people around you than negative, so just leave the negative alone."