Teenage girl injured after someone in vehicle shoots at basketball court in Tyler

Details are limited at this time.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was injured following a shooting at a basketball court on Carter Boulevard Monday.

Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police public information officer, said someone in an unknown vehicle shot out of the car toward the basketball court at about 5 p.m. in the 2900 block of Carter Boulevard.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the butt, and then taken to the hospital. She was alert and awake, Erbaugh said.