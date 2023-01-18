COWABUNGA, DUDE! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to Tyler

The exhibit will officially open Feb. 3, from 5-9 p.m.

Heroes in a half shell — that's who's coming to Tyler!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will set up for their four-month long event, Secrets of the Sewer, at The Discovery Science Place from Friday, Feb. 3 - Sunday, May 21.

According to Experiences by Nickelodeon, the interactive exhibit, designed for ages 6-12, "invites kids to hone their ninja skills and strategize through puzzles and games."

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer is a full-scale, hands-on installation where kids hone their ninja skills and problem-solving intellect while using teamwork, creativity, testing their reflexes, and strategizing through puzzles and games," Nickelodeon said. "During training, families explore their individual and group potential, training as a team both mentally and physically, before taking on the villains of New York City for an action-packed adventure."

The traveling experience, created by Nickelodeon and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis includes the features the following elements:

Bridge building cooperative activity

Ninja weapons display

Virtual weapons practice

Classic brain-teasers and puzzles

Answer the Cheese Phone

Know your enemy

The origin story toy diorama

"There are plenty of other interactive elements to explore, including The Dojo and Splinter’s Room, The Common Room, and Donatello’s Workshop," Nickelodeon said. "Test your knowledge of TMNT trivia, practice your shredding skills like Michelangelo on balance board skateboards, or use PVC sewer pipes to build shapes, arches, or tunnels inside the Lair. This immersive exhibit provides challenges within the experiences for children and their families to feel a sense of accomplishment and resourcefulness."