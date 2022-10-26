She was taken to BAMC while in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenaged girl was shot in the ankle while inside her home during a drive-by shooting on the east side, police say.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Creekmoor Drive near Dellhaven Drive.

Police said the young girl was inside her home when a blue car drove by and someone fired shots towards the house.

This is an ongoing investigation.

