A teen reported missing out of Rains County has been found. She is safe.

Previous Story

The Rains County Sheriff's Office is searching for a female teenager who has been missing since Sept. 9.

According to the sheriff's office, Summer Marie Martin was last seen in Point.

She is 5'6, 129 lbs and has dyed red hair. Martin also has a black butterfly tattoo with an orange cancer ribbon.

If you have any information, call 903-473-3153..