2 teens dead, 1 other injured in Wood County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two teens are dead and one other person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m., on US 69, just southeast of Alba.

The preliminary crash report revealed a van, driven by a 16-year-old male, was traveling south on US 69. At the same time, an SUV, driven by Ginger Durham, 16, of Mineola, was headed north on US 69. DPS says the van crossed the double yellow stripe and struck the SUV.

The 16-year-old male and Durham were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the SUV, identified as Kaden L. West, 21, of Mineola, was flown to a Tyler hospital and is stable.