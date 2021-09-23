2 teens dead following crash in Van Zandt County

The crash remains underinvestigation.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers are dead following a crash in Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Monday, around 11:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Farm-to-Market Road 47 about 12 miles south of Wills Point.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a vehicle, identified as Kenneth Leonard, 18, of Van, was traveling northbound on FM 47 at an unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left.

DPS says the vehicle traveled off the road to the left then Leonard over-corrected to the right and went into a side-skid across FM 47. The vehicle then went off the road and struck several trees.

Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old girl was also pronounced dead.