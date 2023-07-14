Tejano singer accused of sexual assault of a child in court Friday

Jesse Farias, lead singer with La Tropa F Tejano band, was arrested back in 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — The singer of a South Texas Tejano band will be in court Friday on sexual assault of a child charges.

Jesse Farias, lead singer with La Tropa F Tejano band, was arrested back in 2021. Court records show the crime happened in February of 2021, and Farias was not arrested until October. His bond at the time was set at $440,000, which was made the same day.

The jury was selected Thursday in his trial in the 379th District Court. Opening statements are expected to start at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

This is a developing story and further details will be provided as they are received.

