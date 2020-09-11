:) TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD: Anonymous donor gifts more than $14K in gift cards to Tyler Police Department

The donor from Green Acres Baptist Church gifted the TPD $14,500 in Tradition's gift cards.

TYLER, Texas — With Thanksgiving less than a month away, an anonymous donor wanted to make sure the Tyler Police Department knew how much their hard work meant to them.

"Basically, we have enough gift cards for every employee," said TPD Det. Andy Erbaugh. "So not only did they include every officer, but also every civilian employee, every detective, everybody. They provided meals for everybody."

It' always great seeing members of the community give back to others so selflessly.

"Coming from an officer's standpoint, and I’ve got a lot of kids and a family, and it’s so nice of someone to come forward and provide them for us," said Det. Erbaugh. "So to give that to everybody, it makes everybody feel, it’s got to put a little warmth inside to know they thought about us and put money and time to do that for us."

Given the special challenges we all faced in 2020, the TPD is grateful for whomever donated the gift cards.

"When you have somebody give out of their heart to do this, like I said, it makes you take a step back and realize how gracious people really are," said Det. Erbaugh.

