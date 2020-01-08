Tell Me Something Good: Bringing food to the table

Feeding the hungry is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the East Texas Food Bank is helping to bring nutrition to the region.

TYLER, Texas — Keeping food on the table has proven to be a challenge for some during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the East Texas Food Bank is continuing to work diligently to help ensure people are able to have a meal despite their economic situation.

"In April at the height, we've served 74% more households than we did last April," Tim Butler of the East Texas Food Bank said. "Whether they're furloughed, unemployed, or their kids are home because they aren't getting fed at school."

Since 1988, the East Texas Food Bank has helped to serve 90,000 households in the region. In 2019, the bank served a total of 24 million meals. However, the pandemic is unlike anything the food bank has faced before.

To help provide not only food but nutritious meals, the food bank is bringing back the ever popular produce drive.

"We try to focus on fresh or perishable food because we know those are at a premium for families facing hunger," Butler said. "Last time we did a produce distribution, they were 25 pound pre-packaged boxes."