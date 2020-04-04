TYLER, Texas — In a week filled with plenty of negativity, there are reasons to smile. However, there were plenty of moments that brought smiles to the faces of East Texans.

Stephanie Price's son is a senior at Lindale High School. He played on the baseball team. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he will never get to take the field again.

Still Price celebrated her son's high school career by decorating her porch with some of his gear.

"I just thought it was a good way for track moms, tennis moms, and anybody who has somebody, [a] senior who's affected by everything that's going on, and I work in the healthcare field and so it hits hot really hard at home," Price said. "And so I said, I was going to keep [his] jersey hanging up until we go back, and we play ball."

Meanwhile, teachers of Tyler ISD elementary schools are missing their students after an abrupt suspension of school activities. So they decided to use letters to talk to their kids.

"I've gotten two notes back. I've gotten one cute little picture from [one of my students]," kindergarten teacher Jennifer Hutson said. "And she says that she misses me, and I'm the best teacher ever. So it really warms my heart to get that."

Hutson said the other letter describes wasps in the student's garage.

If you have an idea for Tell Me Something Good, send us an e-mail at news@cbs19.tv