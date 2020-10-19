:) TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD: East Texas nursing home helps residents vote

Alicia Kull had mail-in ballots sent to the Mineola-area nursing home for everyone who wanted to vote this year.

MINEOLA, Texas — With COVID-19 impacting voting in 2020, a local nursing home is making sure their residents' voices are heard.

"We normally go to the polls every year with our residents and this year we decided to do ballot by mail to ensure the safety of our residents due to the pandemic," Alicia Kull, activity director and Mineola Heights Healthcare Centre, said.

Kull had mail-in ballots sent to the nursing home for everyone who wanted to vote this year.

"We had 12 that voted this year," said Kull. "It just makes them so happy to know that they still have a voice."

But, don't just take Kull's word for it.

"Well, I felt very proud that our facility has a lady that is interested in us enough to arrange us the privilege to vote," Donie Cole, a resident at the nursing home, said. "I think it was wonderful that she did that."

It's important everyone is able to exercise their constitutional right.

"It makes me feel blessed to be able to help each and every one of our residents," said Kull.