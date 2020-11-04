TYLER, Texas — With another week filled with negativity from the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS19 found some stories to make you smile.

First, the City of Tyler has a plan for those stuck at home with nothing to do this weekend. The city setup a page called Boredom Busters.

On the page, the city puts up video of crafts and projects that can be done with simple, household objects.

If you want to do some of the projects, you can follow this link.

Friday marked National Farm Animals Day. And who does not like baby farm animals?

The folks at Elijah's Retreat have plenty of animals and want some help naming new baby ducks and geese.

You can go to the Elijah's Retreat Facebook page to enter your pick for a name.