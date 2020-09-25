:) TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD | Longview ISD providing free meals for students

Everyone deserves to have a warm meal and in this week's "Tell Me Something Good," CBS19's Chandlor Jordan explains how Longview ISD is making that happen.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Everyone deserves to have a warm meal and in this week's "Tell Me Something Good," CBS19's Chandlor Jordan explains how Longview ISD is making that happen.

Food security has become an even bigger issue during the COVID-19 pandemic and at Longview ISD, they understand how important it is to ensure every student has access to a well-balanced meal.

"Well, you and I both know that if we're hungry, we can't focus," LISD Child Nutrition Director Phyllis Dozier. "So, if they're hungry, they can't focus.So feeding the students not only is good nutrition wise, but it also affects their discipline and their ability to focus. so it's very important to us that our students are fed.

While free meals were initially provided to all elementary students, now all LISD students under the age of 18 are eligible for two free meals a day.

"They can pick up food, if they're 18 and below, at any of our campuses and all 13 of our campuses are providing curbside pickup," said Dozier.

Nobody should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from and LISD is doing their part to make sure no child goes hungry.

"It's a wonderful feeling, because for some of our students this is the only place they get to eat," Dozier said.