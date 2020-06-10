Tenaha High School students will transition to remote learning through Oct. 8 due to COVID-19

Football games will continue as scheduled.

TENAHA, Texas — Tenaha ISD announced all Tenaha High School students will be switching to remote learning until Thursday, October 8.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in light of the fact that there were multiple gatherings of members of various communities over the weekend, Tenaha High School students will be placed into remote instruction for the next 72 hours in an effort to monitor symptoms and prevent a potential surge of COVID-19," the district said.

According to the district, a student and a staff member at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19.

High school students will be required to login and complete class work on Google Classroom for these three days remotely. Anyone in need of a device can go up to the school and check out a Chromebook tomorrow morning.

Tenaha middle and elementary schools will remain in a normal setting.

"We do not have any reason to think any students on these campuses have a reasonable risk to exposure based on the data and information we have at this time," the district said.

Football games, Tenaha tigers vs. West Sabine, on Thursday and Friday night will continue as scheduled.