x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tenaha ISD mourning loss of beloved student

A GoFundMe, originally set up for help with treatment and traveling costs, has switched to helping Klayton's family pay for his funeral expenses.
Credit: Tenaha ISD

JOAQUIN, Texas — Tenaha ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student.

According to the district, Klayton Lewis died Saturday night. He had been diagnosed with brain cancer in early 2022.

"Although we can rejoice knowing this and Klayton was such an inspiration throughout this journey displaying his faith and courage no matter what twist or turn was in front of him, we know so many of us loved him dearly and his family will never be the same," TISD said in a statement. "Now is the time for us to do what Tiger Family does best. Please wrap this family up in the days, months and years ahead and never let that infectious smile and spirit that we all loved so much be forgotten."

Klayton had also recently been named an honorary city council member in Joaquin. The city declared June 21, 2022, "Klayton Lewis Day."

A GoFundMe, originally set up for help with treatment and traveling costs, has switched to helping Klayton's family pay for his funeral expenses.

To donate, click here.

RELATED: Uvalde school board delays decision on Arredondo's job status

RELATED: 'Texas children are suffering': Calallen ISD board asks TEA to prioritize mental health over standardized testing

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

CBS19 WEATHER | PT. 1: Heat, humidity and hurricanes