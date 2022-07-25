Tenaha ISD mourning loss of beloved student

JOAQUIN, Texas — Tenaha ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student.
According to the district, Klayton Lewis died Saturday night. He had been diagnosed with brain cancer in early 2022.
"Although we can rejoice knowing this and Klayton was such an inspiration throughout this journey displaying his faith and courage no matter what twist or turn was in front of him, we know so many of us loved him dearly and his family will never be the same," TISD said in a statement. "Now is the time for us to do what Tiger Family does best. Please wrap this family up in the days, months and years ahead and never let that infectious smile and spirit that we all loved so much be forgotten."
Klayton had also recently been named an honorary city council member in Joaquin. The city declared June 21, 2022, "Klayton Lewis Day."
A GoFundMe, originally set up for help with treatment and traveling costs, has switched to helping Klayton's family pay for his funeral expenses.
