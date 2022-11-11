Tenaha man arrested for drug possession, booked on four charges

Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson was sent to the hospital for a drug overdose before being sent to the county jail.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Tenaha man is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor after being found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs.

Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was sent to the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possessing a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Officers performed a traffic stop on his vehicle on Nov. 8 in the 4800 block of N. University Drive. Nickerson gave the officers permission to search the vehicle after being asked.

The officers noticed Nickerson acting uncertainly and not obeying instructions during the stop. He was taken into custody and started complaining of chest pain and showed signs of a drug overdose.

Nickerson told the officers he ingested drugs before the traffic stop and was taken to a local hospital.

While searching the vehicle, approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine were found in clear plastic bags as well as Xanax pills.