A Tennessee man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter in a Smith County courtroom.

Isiah Keithion Franklin, 21, of Jackson, Tennessee, was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday in the 7th District Court of Judge Kerry L. Russell.

On May 5, 2018, around 1:30 a.m., Franklin was driving west on Farm-to-Market-Road 16 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment on County Road 373 causing the vehicle to then hit a tree and rollover.

Three passengers were in the vehicle with Franklin when the crash occurred.

Jasmine Victoria Murillo, 17, was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries. Officials reported she was not wearing a seat belt. Two other passengers, Isabella Adelineacor Spiro-Strachan, 18, and Clifton Donavon Young, 21, were taken to a local hospital.

The crash report stated Young was cited for not wearing a seat belt and for having an open container of alcohol in the car at the time of the crash.

Franklin had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .131 at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph contributed to this report.