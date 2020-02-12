Terror, hate-crime counts mulled for Tyler trio in Vegas in 2-state rampage

The trio could face the death penalty in Las Vegas stemming from the 11-hour two-state rampage, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

LAS VEGAS — A prosecutor in Nevada said Tuesday that three people from East Texas could face terrorism and hate-crime charges following several Thanksgiving day shootings in suburban Las Vegas, including one that killed a man at a convenience store, and more shootings before their arrests in rural Arizona.

Michael Schwartzer, a chief deputy Clark County district attorney, said that Shawn McDonnell, Christopher McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis, all of Tyler, could face the death penalty in Las Vegas stemming from the 11-hour two-state rampage, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Kevin Mendiola Jr., 22, of North Las Vegas, was killed and three other people were wounded in one shooting at a Henderson convenience store. Schwartzer said other people including motorists reported being targeted on southern Nevada freeways and roads before 1 a.m. Nov. 26.

